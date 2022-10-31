A GBI autopsy will try to confirm that Don Hightower's remains were found Saturday in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Johnson County man released a statement after a body of a missing man was found on Saturday in Laurens County.

The statement says they are sure that the body is that of Don Hightower, who went missing after leaving his sister's house in October 2021.

The hunter found his car off Highway 319 on Friday, according to a release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office

The hunter called 911, and deputies arrived and ran the plate of the car. The tag on the car came back to a person named Don Hightower.

Laurens County deputies, the GBI and volunteers went out on a grid search early Saturday morning, where they discovered remains.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the search for our father, grandfather, brother, and friend is over," the statement said. "All evidence points toward the fact that Don suffered a medical emergency the night he went missing and passed away that night.

The remains are being sent to the GBI state crime lab for identification.

Here is the full statement from Hightower's family on his Facebook page:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the search for our father, grandfather, brother, and friend is over. On Friday, Oct,. 28, hunters found Don’s car in a wooded area off of Hwy 319 in northeast Laurens County. The following morning, a grid search was executed by multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders. The search was successful in finding Don. Without going into any details, and pending examination of all evidence by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Lab, all evidence points toward the fact that Don suffered a medical emergency the night he went missing and passed away that night.

𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 / 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 - While the family is 100% certain we have found Don, the remains must legally be identified forensically. The GBI is currently working on that identification. Because of the uncertainty with respect to a time frame for that identification process, no Memorial Service / Celebration of Life is currently planned. We will make a public announcement concerning a Memorial Service / Celebration of Life at the appropriate time in the future.

𝐀𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 - At this time, the family of Don Hightower would like to thank the following agencies for their continued investigative, search and rescue, and support efforts over the past year - Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Co Sheriff’s Office, Johnson Co Fire and Rescue, Laurens Co Fire and Rescue, Scott Volunteer Fire Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In addition, we would like to thank our and Don’s many friends for their prayers, concern, and emotional support during this most difficult year."