ATLANTA -- The firefighter who fell through a floor while fighting a downtown Atlanta fire is out of the hospital.

Captain Deaunte Grier was treated and released Monday A second firefighter, Zachary Phillips also went to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury.

Left to Right: Grier, Phillips

Crews went to Auburn Avenue around 10 a.m. to battle flames at the three-story commercial brick building. They searched the building to make sure no one was hurt.

Around 10:30 a.m., one of the firefighters fell through a hole in the second floor.

Authorities said the fall was about 15 feet. The crew who witnessed the fall immediately jumped in to help and carried Grier out of the building.. He injured his back and face in the fall.

During the response, authorities closed Auburn Avenue between Fort Street and Piedmont Avenue. Atlanta Streetcar was also shut down.

Captain Grier is a 17-year-veteran. Phillips has been a part of AFRD for four years.

Auburn Ave. fire

