WATCH: Video shows flooding at Clark Atlanta after storms moved through

ATLANTA — Flooding swept through parts of Atlanta after storms moved through Thursday afternoon.

Video from social media shows several cars were submerged in water at Clark Atlanta University.

Ashley Clark posted that there was flooding in some of the dorm rooms and the power was out. 11Alive has a crew at the scene where the flooding has subsided but the roads were still covered in mud.

However, earlier in the day, a man was also seen on top of a flooded car in the area.

Clark also posted a video from inside one of the CAU dorms, where you can see flooding in the hallway. Video shows it appears one of the students had her leg trapped in a door.

11Alive has reached out to the university for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.