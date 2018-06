FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cantrell Road at Flowery Branch Creek has been washed out from recent rain in the area.

As a result, water pressure is low for some residents in Carriage Crossing, Waterstone Crossing, and Clarkstone Village.

A boil water advisory has been issued. It is expected to be lifted June 2.

The police department posted the advisory on its Facebook page saying crews are working to restore the pressure.

