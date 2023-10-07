Jennifer Holmes, 36, was found floating in Grapevine Lake last week. A man she was living with was charged with her murder Sunday. His bond is $150,000.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Family and friends of 36-year-old Jennifer Holmes are raising funds to give the mother of two from Coppell a proper funeral. She was found dead in Grapevine Lake last Thursday.

By Sunday, the man Holmes was living with had been arrested and charged with her murder.

But burning questions still surround Holmes' death. Longtime friend Brittney Clark is one of the loudest ones asking "why?"

"It's so disgusting to me," Clark said. "Her family, her kids, we all want to know why. Why would you take somebody's life like you did?"

Daniel Burch remains in the Tarrant County Jail as of Monday night, charged with Holmes' murder. His bond is $150,000, which is low for such an allegation.

Per Clark, she and Holmes' family are not happy about it.

"It's a slap in the face. $150,000 is like nothing," Clark said.

Clark said that Holmes lived with Burch after losing her home to a fire. She added that the two were friends who once met at a party.

Clark also said that Burch may have wanted something more than friendship with Holmes, who didn't share the same feelings, but police haven't said anything regarding that being a motive.

Per his arrest documents, Burch told investigators that he took Holmes to the lake because she was causing problems and threatening to leave.

He said he hoped the visit would calm her down, but he said he shot Holmes four times when she jumped out of his car and shoved him.

He said he took her lifeless body into the lake and left her there.

This is the sole narrative police are working with as they gather more evidence.

Clark, who has known Holmes since the ninth grade, said the details of Burch's alleged confession made her sick.

"I was just floored. I cried all Saturday night and Sunday. That was my best friend, somebody I have so many memories with. To hear someone took her life that way--you get so many emotions," Clark said.

"I will miss everything about her. She was so loyal. She was kind, caring, and would do anything for anybody."

Clark said that Holmes had two pre-teen children and that she loved them dearly.

Clark set up an online fundraiser to help Holmes' family.