Man accused of impregnating 14-year-old relative arrested at Fulton County hotel, sheriff says

The man was feared to be flying to Puerto Rico.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man from Massachusetts accused of raping an underage relative is behind bars after deputies in Fulton County arrested him at a hotel.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said the Fall River Police Department reached out to them -- fearing the suspect was planning to fly to Puerto Rico.

Roque Garcia-Ortiz is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count of rape of child with force.

11Alive is not showing his photograph or releasing his relationship to the 14-year-old child, as it is our policy to not identify victims of sexual abuse.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Scorpion Unit located Ortiz at a hotel in East Point. He was taken into custody without incident and remains at the Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts, they said.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we will continue to go after criminals throughout Fulton County’s 15 cities," they said in a statement.