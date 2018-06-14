HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in rural Hall County Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:20 am, when deputies were called to the 2300 block of Ridgeway Drive to reports of an armed suspicious man in a mobile home park.

According to the Hall County sheriff's office, the suspect ran from deputies after they made contact with him, and fired multiple shots at them. Three deputies returned gunfire, striking the subject, who died on the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Ridgeway Drive is located off of Skelton Road near Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation. The deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of GBI's investigation. (Story continues below gallery)

As recently reported by 11Alive, GBI director Vernon Keenan has called an increase in violence against police officers an epidemic.

"The use of force against law enforcement is exceedingly high,” Keenan said. “In fact, there is an epidemic across the United States."

When officers are involved in a shooting, law enforcement agencies across the state contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in order for an outside agency to provide an independent level of transparency related to officer-involved incidents.

