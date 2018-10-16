JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man found dead in a park just outside of metro Atlanta, Thursday.

Agency spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed that a body found by a passerby at Sells Mills Park off of Jackson Trail Road, Thursday, is that of 41-year-old Buford Evans of Winder.

The park was closed for the day as authorities investigated the disturbing find. Autopsy results are still pending so the exact cause of Evans' death is still unclear.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (706) 367-3784.

