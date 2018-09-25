GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a domestic incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to Gwinnett County Police, the incident happened off Alex Lane in Lawrenceville.

Right now, police said it appears that it started as a domestic dispute between a man and woman. Somehow, the man was shot and received life-threatening injuries, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the shooting.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene, and is working to gather more information.

