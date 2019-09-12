Firefighters and others in a Jackson County community will mourn the death of a volunteer firefighter with nearly a quarter-century of service on Tuesday, after he unexpectedly passed the day after responding to a fire.

The Georgia State Firefighters Association posted on Facebook that 64-year-old George "Johnny" Childs was found unresponsive in his car last Thursday, and later died after being taken to a hospital for cardiac arrest.

The day before, he had helped put out a residential structure fire, the association said.

He had been a firefighter for 24 years.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Driver /Engineer George Johnny Childs (811). A long and dedicated service to the citizens and visitors of Jackson County," the Arcade Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "Please continue to pray and keep the Childs family and our department in your thoughts and prayers."

Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jefferson Civic Center at 65 Kissam Street in Jefferson. He will be buried complete with firefighter honors.

The family is also holding a visitation on Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.

