Georgia Aquarium will host Pride Kickoff event

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium announced it will still host its annual Pride Kickoff event on Friday, October 8.

The announcement comes just a day after Atlanta Pride said it has canceled its iconic parade and all other in-person events due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Atlanta Pride usually attracts more than 350,000 people to the city of Atlanta.

The aquarium's event will go on, but it will have a limited number of tickets available to purchase, and there will be no walk-up tickets available.

According to the aquarium's website, all guests and staff will be required to wear masks, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Pride Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. You must be 18 and older for general admission tickets and 21+ for lounge admission. There will be several DJs, cash bars, and the food court will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"The health and safety of our guests is paramount, which is why we implemented several health and safety protocols to all of our events on-site," the aquarium said on its website.