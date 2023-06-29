'There will be no warnings' | Georgia DNR plans to crackdown on new law, BUIs over Fourth of July weekend

A new wakeboarding law goes into effect Saturday.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is issuing a warning ahead of a weekend of festivities for July 4: stay safe on the water and don't boat while intoxicated. This goes along with a new law on wakeboarding.

Starting Saturday, people will have to keep at least 200 feet away from other docks, piers and shorelines if wakeboarding or wake surfing. This is to help create more space between boats and swimmers. Game wardens will be patrolling this weekend, enforcing the new law and making sure people are enjoying their time on the water safely.

Officer Cody Tanner said he has seen his fair share of reckless behavior on Lake Lanier. On Thursday, he said it's already started --- and he expects it to get worse during the Fourth of July weekend.

"Once you get out into the big water it gets real bad," he explained.

So, the DNR is bringing in backup to help with patrols.

"We've got a couple different work sections coming to help us so there'll be a lot more boats out here this weekend," he said.

According to the DNR, so far this year there have been 20 drownings in Georgia, 97 BUIs, and 51 boating incidents in which eight people have died. The numbers are slightly less when zooming into Lake Lanier, which has seen five drownings, 31 BUIs, and 11 boating incidents. So far, there have been no boating fatalities.

The reinforcements will make sure people operating boats are staying sober. With the intense Georgia summer heat, authorities are also making sure people are being cautious.

"It's the Fourth of July weekend, it's our busiest boating weekend of the year," Maj. Stephen Adams said. "It's going to be probably close to 100 degrees all weekend."

Adams said people should watch their alcohol intake while staying out in the heat and avoid it altogether if they plan to operate a boat.

"There will be no warnings for boating under the influence," Adams said.