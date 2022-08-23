Former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal dies, governor's office says

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp released a statement Tuesday afternoon about her passing.

ATLANTA — The state's former first lady, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died, the governor's office said. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp released a statement Tuesday afternoon about her passing.

They acknowledged her passion for education and the love she had for her family.

"The proud daughter of teachers and a two-time graduate of what would become Georgia College & State University, she dedicated her professional life to the same career as her parents - educating the growing minds of Georgia," the statement said. "Her generosity of spirit ensured not only that she was beloved by her students, but also an influential force in their lives, leaving an imprint not just on their minds but also on their hearts."

The Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy, located on the campus of her alma mater, was founded in 2017 with the mission to improve reading for Georgia's children.

During her tenure as first lady, she would take the time to visit schools and read to students, which included trips to all of Georgia's 159 counties and 181 school districts, the statement said.

That kindness extended to her family as a mother to four children and a grandmother of six. The Kemps said one of her greatest joys was found in the love she had for husband, former Gov. Nathan Deal.

"Through 56 years of marriage, she encouraged and helped the love of her life, and cherished most of all being his wife," they said. "With his gentle spirit and wisdom by her side, her soul was full and joyous to the very end."

They asked for Georgians to join them in celebrating her life and contributions to the state.

After the news of her passing, condolences came pouring in. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said his family was heartbroken.

"She made the role of First Lady her own and served to educate and inspire all who visited the Governor's Mansion," he said. "Our hearts, like those of every Georgian, go out to Governor Deal and his family during this time of profound grief."

Georgia Speaker David Ralston said the state has lost "one of its finest and best."