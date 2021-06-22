Gov. Kemp issues final executive order extending Georgia's public health state of emergency

The order is set to expire on Thursday, July 1 at midnight.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp issued Georgia's final executive order extending the public health state of emergency on Tuesday.

The order is set to expire on Thursday, July 1 at midnight. The order has been in effect since March 2020. Gov. Kemp's previous order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on June 29.

"With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12 a.m.," Gov. Kemp said in a release. "I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together - along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others - to protect both lives and livelihoods."

The governor said he is thanking Georgians for their part as we continue to get back to normal.

"Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia's best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family," Gov. Kemp said.