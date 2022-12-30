Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl

Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.

We’re excited about tomorrow night’s @CFAPeachBowl game here in Georgia and confident our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs are going to beat the @OhioStateFB Buckeyes!



So I’ve made a friendly wager with @GovMikeDeWine for some @GeorgiaGrown peaches, peanuts, and apple cider.#GoDawgs https://t.co/LoqlfbPPzl pic.twitter.com/PFnk7WczZ9 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 30, 2022