Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
The Bulldogs will face off against the Buckeyes at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. For more information about ticketing and pre-game events, click here.