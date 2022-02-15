Grady Hospital needs public's help identifying 2 patients

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital needs the public's help in identifying two patients.

The first patient is critically ill and has been at the hospital since last Monday. He was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue, Grady Hospital said in a release.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has gray and black hair. Grady Hospital said he appears to be in his 60s. He has burn scars on his left arm and leg, according to the hospital.

The second patient is between 25 and 30 years old. He has some developmental disabilities, according to a release from Grady Hospital. He was found in an abandoned house at 278 Childs Drive on Thursday, Jan. 6.

He is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Grady Hospital said he has the name "Donna" tattooed on his right arm. He is unable to provide any information that will assist in finding his family.