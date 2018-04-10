GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Griffin High School student Lanazia Mizell died in the early morning hours of Sept. 28.

She was hit while crossing North Expressway at Vineyard Road-- not far from her home, according to a Georgia State Patrol accident report. Two witnesses saw the tragedy and one even claimed to almost hit the teen moments before the fatal crash occurred.

The police report said she crossed the road when she shouldn't have and the driver that hit her said he didn't see her in the road.

Days later, students and faculty at Griffin High are still grappling with the idea that Mizell is gone. The school held a moment of silence and student groups have sent letters to the grieving family.

Outside of school, friends planned a vigil at Wyomia Tyus Park while senior leadership of the school's JROTC program has raised nearly $2,000 for the family as of Wednesday afternoon.

Visitation will be on Friday Oct. 5 from 2:00PM to 7:00PM at Burden's Funeral Home at 847 N 9th street in Griffin, GA.

Her celebration of life service will be on Saturday Oct. 6 at 3PM at Shiloh Baptist Church at 492 Shiloh Rd. in Jenkinsburg, Ga.

