Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center.

Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville.

It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local, state and federal services in one place and help streamline access to resources like food, transportation, workforce development, housing and childcare, according to a county news release. The office renovation project was possible due to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Retired Lt. Col. and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins championed the project along with partner organizations to make sure the office would meet community needs.

He said when he would go to the Atlanta facility, he would meet other veterans from areas like Lawrenceville and Buford, trying to get help. He wanted to improve access for people who can't always go the distance to get the services they need.

“As a veteran myself, I understand that navigating veterans’ resources can be time-consuming, complicated and frustrating,” Watkins said in a news release. “The goal of this office is to connect our veterans and their families with what they need – free of charge.”