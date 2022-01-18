Here's how you can sing the national anthem at a Gwinnett Stripers game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Are you a singer looking to showcase your amazing voice? Well, you might be in luck!
The Gwinnett Stripers are accepting digital submissions through Jan. 31 to sing the National Anthem before one of the games next season.
Singers, musicians, and vocal groups of five people or less can send their submissions to stipersinfo@braves.com in either video or audio form.
From there, candidates will be judged on tone, pace, and clarity, according to a release from the organization. Then in February, the top candidates will be invited to participate in the second round of virtual auditions.
The winners will then get a chance to schedule a date to sing the national anthem during the 2022 season, the Stripers organization added.
The minor league baseball team's season kicks off April 12 against Nashville. Tickets for the game can now be purchased on the team's website.