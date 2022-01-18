Here's how you can sing the national anthem at a Gwinnett Stripers game

Singers, musicians, and vocal groups of five people or less can send in their submission.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Are you a singer looking to showcase your amazing voice? Well, you might be in luck!

The Gwinnett Stripers are accepting digital submissions through Jan. 31 to sing the National Anthem before one of the games next season.

Singers, musicians, and vocal groups of five people or less can send their submissions to stipersinfo@braves.com in either video or audio form.

From there, candidates will be judged on tone, pace, and clarity, according to a release from the organization. Then in February, the top candidates will be invited to participate in the second round of virtual auditions.

The winners will then get a chance to schedule a date to sing the national anthem during the 2022 season, the Stripers organization added.