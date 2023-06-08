Hall County man arrested after deputies find $275K worth of fentanyl, meth inside car

The man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies found roughly 1,200 grams combined of both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after Hall County deputies found roughly 800 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of meth inside his car Wednesday evening.

Around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a suspicious man walking outside of the caller's home in Flowery Branch. When they got there, they saw the man getting out of an SUV and running away from the home, deputies said.

When deputies yelled at him to stop, he kept running. They then unleashed their K-9 unit, which began tracking the suspect, who police learned had a warrant for felony probation violation. He was tracked down around 11:45 p.m. around the caller's location near the home, according to deputies.

Deputies then went through the suspect's SUV at the scene for towing purposes. When searching the car, the sheriff's office said they found a large amount of what they believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Special Investigation Unit obtained warrants on charges of trafficking for each drug, deputies said. After seizing all the drugs, they found the nearly 1,200 combined grams of each drug to be worth approximately $275,000.