Person taken into custody after barricade situation at home in Atlanta

Roads were blocked off in the area, which is not far from Sylvan Hills Middle School.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The individual has been taken into custody. 11Alive is working to obtain more details about the incident. Atlanta Police say there were no injuries involved in the apprehension of the individual.

Original story below

A heavy police presence was visible early Wednesday morning at a situation in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

11Alive's Rarione Maniece is on scene and reports Atlanta Police say they responded after a call about a person barricaded at the location.

There were no other details about the police presence or what may have initiated the barricade situation. Roads are blocked off in the area, which is not far from Sylvan Hills Middle School.

Police said they were obtaining warrants to further investigate the situation.