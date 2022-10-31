6 years later and still no answers for one man accused in quadruple bonfire slayings

The killer is already serving a life sentence, but six years later – another man stands accused and faces the death penalty.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A real-life horror story continues to drag on Monday night for families in Henry County who have been waiting six years for a resolution after the grisly bonfire murders that claimed the lives of four young people one night in October.

Matthew Baker Jr. was 19 years old when he was arrested for murder. He was 20 when the district attorney served him a death penalty notice as an accessory to the crime. Now he's 25 and he is still waiting for a trial.

Time moves slowly for Baker in the Henry County Jail. He spends 15 minutes each day on a video call with his mom.

"A long six years for me. And I am still somewhat scared for my family," his mom Angie Lanier said.

Scared because her son is facing the death penalty, as an accessory to four murders in 2016.

"I go back to my cell and I'm reading the paperwork over, and it's like, death notice, death notice... never in a million years would you think to be charged with it," Baker said.

Matthew Hicks, Keith Gibson, Sophia Bullard and Destiny Olinger were killed in Jackson, Georgia after a house party just before Halloween.

Jacob Kosky confessed to the murders.

The years since their deaths have moved slowly for their families, too. They each spoke at Kosky's sentencing in 2018. The families of the victims all declined to speak publicly about the case now, but Kosky speaks about it often.

Kosky has given interviews and sent emails to advocates working on Baker's case, asserting he's innocent.

"He said he was under the impression when he signed his plea, it was to take full ownership and let Matthew go. If it wasn't for that, he wouldn't have signed it," Damita Bishop said.

Bishop works as an advocate on Baker's case and has attended all of his court hearings.

"There's no fingerprints, his fingers didn't touch the gun. There was no blood or gunpowder on him," she said. "They don't have enough to say this kid committed this crime."

The case has drawn intense scrutiny online with a petition of more than 50,000 people alleging racial bias in the case. Honeysuckle Magazine has examined the alleged bias extensively.

Baker was the only person of color connected with the crime.

The district attorney offered him a plea deal of four life sentences.

"Whether it's six years or 25 years, we are not taking a plea. So they can give up on that," Lanier said.

"I know that I am innocent, 100%, so there is nothing that anyone can tell me that happened, or can say happened that didn't happen. I know I am innocent," Baker said.

He said he spends a lot of time thinking about that night.

"The victims, they're innocent people, too. They're gone, but they're never forgotten. They will always be remembered," he said.

But for now – he waits.

"As soon as the time clicks down and that window closes, I have to go back to my cell," he said.

11Alive asked the public defender’s office and his former attorney to speak on the record about this case, but they both declined.

The Henry County Court system does not have another hearing scheduled in his case.