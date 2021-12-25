The two eggs are expected to hatch in the next week or two.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — An environmental group has decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on a web camera as they watch over their eggs in a nest on Hilton Head Island.

The two eggs are expected to hatch in the next week or two. The Hilton Head Island Land Trust isn’t releasing the exact location of the nest to protect the eagles from being bothered by humans.

