WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency is extending an offer it proposed that would move Camp Dream to a new location.

The camp that helps disabled students has operated on the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute grounds in Meriwether County for more than two decades. However, in 2017, GVRA notified camp facilitators they would need to receive an American Camp Association accreditation to move forward with the 2018 camp.

GVRA said the standard was about safety, making sure emergency transport, counselor training and an acceptable counselor to camper ratio were in place. They said they gave the camp a reasonable year to do so. In January, GVRA said it reminded Camp Dream about the need for accreditation.

However, Camp Dream says they have proof they were going through the process. The American Camp Association sent them a letter confirming they were on the right track to becoming accredited.

On Tuesday, GVRA released a statement that they may have found an option to facilitate many of the young campers. Their plan would send 128 campers to a new venue to collaborate with a different ACA-accredited, ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible camp in late July and early August.

However, Camp Dream declined because they said a large number of their participants who are young adults would have been excluded and their programming and staff involvement wouldn't be allowed.

Friday, GVRA said this is not the case. They said campers with all disabilities, including those 18 and older, are welcome at Fort Yargo State Park under this proposal. Camp Dream’s staff and volunteers are also invited to participate in sessions. The experience would be at no cost to the campers' families.

GVRA is extending its offer through Monday, June 11.

"We are hopeful that the Camp Dream Foundation will demonstrate its commitment to campers’ safety and accept the terms of this proposal," GVRA said in a news release.

