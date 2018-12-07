ATLANTA -- Officials said Thursday the new Home Depot Backyard attraction is on track to be completed by the 2018 football season.
The new, 11-acre greenspace will be open on both game-days and non-event days for fans and the public.
All of the remaining rubble from the former site of the Georgia Dome has been cleared and the turf has been installed. A 35-foot mirrored soccer ball sculpture sits on the north plaza overlooking the site.
Some of the amenities include:
- The Home Depot Pavilion, a three-pier, dual-level, shaded pavilion that includes picnic areas for the public on non-game days.
- A regulation size sports field that can be used for soccer, flag football and fitness programming.
- One-half mile of biking and walking paths connecting Westside neighborhoods with downtown.
- A playground.
- Public restrooms during hours of operation.
- Pedestrian bridge and ADA accessible ramp.
