ATLANTA -- Officials said Thursday the new Home Depot Backyard attraction is on track to be completed by the 2018 football season.

The new, 11-acre greenspace will be open on both game-days and non-event days for fans and the public.

All of the remaining rubble from the former site of the Georgia Dome has been cleared and the turf has been installed. A 35-foot mirrored soccer ball sculpture sits on the north plaza overlooking the site.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Some of the amenities include:

  • The Home Depot Pavilion, a three-pier, dual-level, shaded pavilion that includes picnic areas for the public on non-game days.
  • A regulation size sports field that can be used for soccer, flag football and fitness programming.
  • One-half mile of biking and walking paths connecting Westside neighborhoods with downtown.
  • A playground.
  • Public restrooms during hours of operation.
  • Pedestrian bridge and ADA accessible ramp.
BACKYARD 8_1531416479586.jpg.jpg
© 2018 WXIA