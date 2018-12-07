ATLANTA -- Officials said Thursday the new Home Depot Backyard attraction is on track to be completed by the 2018 football season.

The new, 11-acre greenspace will be open on both game-days and non-event days for fans and the public.

All of the remaining rubble from the former site of the Georgia Dome has been cleared and the turf has been installed. A 35-foot mirrored soccer ball sculpture sits on the north plaza overlooking the site.

Some of the amenities include:

The Home Depot Pavilion, a three-pier, dual-level, shaded pavilion that includes picnic areas for the public on non-game days.

A regulation size sports field that can be used for soccer, flag football and fitness programming.

One-half mile of biking and walking paths connecting Westside neighborhoods with downtown.

A playground.

Public restrooms during hours of operation.

Pedestrian bridge and ADA accessible ramp.

