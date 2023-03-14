5 displaced, pet killed in southwest Atlanta house fire

This happened on Macon Drive.

ATLANTA — Five family members are displaced Tuesday morning after a house fire on Macon Drive, not too far from Bend Park.

This happened in the early morning hours, just before 4 a.m.

11Alive is still actively working to learn what cause the fire.

The blaze left severe damage to the home and though all five people inside made it out safely, one pet did die in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.