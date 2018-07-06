'You gave me HOPE again...I thank God for you'

Dunwoody police said they've never received a letter like the email they got the other day.

According to Dunwoody Police, Officer Justin Hensal came across a homeless man "facing a difficult time in his life." The officer bought the man some food and made an indelible impression.

On May 30, the man wrote Officer Hensal a letter of thanks, writing, "What this world needs is more people like YOU! All we hear about are the bad police or bad people who break the laws, but the news should take more time to report about all the good that officers like YOU do."

He goes on to write that "if the LORD is willing one day", he'd like to repay the favor by taking the officer to lunch or dinner.

"You gave me HOPE again...I thank God for you and don't let the bad people take away your goodness or the mean people your kindness.

"Officer Hensal people like you can change the world."

© 2018 WXIA