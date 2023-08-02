40-year-old inmate found dead in cell at Fulton County Jail, authorities say

Montay Stinson was found unresponsive in his cell late Monday night.

ATLANTA — Officials at the Fulton County Jail are now investigating after a 40-year-old man was found dead in his cell late Monday night.

Authorities said that Montay Stinson was found unresponsive just around 11:45 p.m.

Emergency personnel tried to revive Stinson several times but were unsuccessful.

Stinson was found with "no obvious signs of injury," authorities added.

An autopsy is being performed with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the 40-year-old's cause of death.

Stinson had been an inmate at the Rice Street jail since last October. He was facing charges of second-degree burglary with a bond of $3,000.

The 40-year-old's death comes as the Department of Justice investigates the Fulton County Jail for its conditions following the death of inmate, Lashawn Thompson, who died at the hands of neglect last September.

