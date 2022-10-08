x
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers

The chain said they would open their doors on October 10.
Credit: Jack's Facebook Page

COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10.

The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia.

It has been under construction since May and is located at 161 E. Dykes Street.

“Serving the Cochran community by bringing quality, Southern food to the city and surrounding areas is something we are very excited about,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. 

“We have enjoyed serving the state of Georgia for decades in various locations and look forward to supporting this community – and growing our presence across the state for years to come," he continued. 

The release also said that the Cochran location will feature the new 'Jack's Southern Charm' design, which features an open dining room, porch seating outside, and a drive-thru.

There will also be a promotional giveaway for the first 50 customers at the location, which is free brunch for a month.

If you don't end up getting the brunch, don't worry! Jack's is also promoting 12 weeks of exclusive online giveaways for downloading the Jack's App. 

The restaurant is also asking people to apply to work there. Interested job seekers can apply at eatatjacks.com.

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, you can visit eatatjacks.com. 

