Former Stonecrest mayor convicted in fraud scheme must start serving sentence next month

Jason Lary must surrender to authorities on Dec. 15.

Former Stonecrest mayor Jason Lary must surrender himself to federal prison next month.

Court records show the city's first mayor has until noon on Dec. 15 to report to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Lary was sentenced to 57 months behind bars with three years of supervised release in July. The nearly five-year sentence was after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Court documents show he was arraigned on the charges after relief funds expected to be allocated to the Stonecrest Cares Program and Small Business Program never made it to the city initiatives. Instead, $108,000 were transferred to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront property owned by the former mayor, records show. A bookkeeper was also involved in the scheme and arraigned.

Lary originally faced a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison, and his legal team asked for a lighter sentence citing similar health reasons that they said prompted his resignation as Stonecrest's mayor.

Records show that Lary's attorneys have also filed for the former mayor to receive medical treatment while in prison to treat his severe alcohol use disorder. His medical team said the treatment is to help him achieve and maintain sobriety. The letter was submitted to amend his presentence investigation report.