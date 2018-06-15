Two major manufacturers are expanding in Georgia with plans to add hundreds of jobs. Governor Nathan Deal announced both deals this week.

GE Appliances has plans to add 100 jobs at a future distribution center in Jackson County, Georgia and Dutch Manufacturer VDL Groep will create 110 jobs at its facility in Hall County, Georgia.

GE will be constructing a $55 million facility in Jackson County about 50 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The company, which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky already employs just shy of 2,000 people through its subsidiary, Roper Corporation in Lafayette, Georgia and another 50 employees at its factory service operations in Atlanta.

► Atlanta couple leaves job, city to "Hike 4 Hope"

► US gains 223,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate falls to 18-year low

► There are now more job openings than there are people out of work

“Jackson County’s strategic location, strong workforce and quality of life continue to attract significant investment from well-recognized companies like GE Appliances,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Tom Crow.

The new facility, which will begin construction in April 2019, will join what the company's vice president of distribution, Mark Shirkness, described as the largest network of appliance distribution centers in the country. He said that having the centers allows them to deliver products to 90 percent of homes in the country in three days or less.

VDL Groep will be getting started a little soon with its Oakwood South business park facility expected to be operational in August 2018. According to the governor's office, the company already operates more than 100 facilities in the state.

“VDL Groep’s decision to locate in Hall County speaks to Georgia’s ability to attract dynamic manufacturing companies from around the world with our business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce,” said Deal.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, VDL Groep is family-owned and operates 98 companies in 20 countries employing 17,000.

“We are a specialist in providing the supply chain for our customers and we think there is a demand for our products and services in the surroundings of Georgia,” VDL Groep President and CEO Willem van der Leegte said.

© 2018 WXIA