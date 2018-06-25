JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- A scary and terrifying moment didn't end in tragedy thanks to an off-duty police officer.

Officer Tiller jumped into action to help save a kid who was drowning at a pool at The Retreat at Johns Creek.

The Duluth Police Department said Tiller was with his daughter and wife when he noticed a father pulling his son from the bottom of the pool. The child was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officer Tiller started CPR and continued chest compressions until the child coughed up water. Tiller's wife called 911 after he finished CPR.

Dispatch: Tell me exactly what happened.

Caller: I was swimming with my husband and daughter and there was a little boy who drowned here. My husband is a police officer and he already performed the procedure on him and he is breathing but I think he may need an ambulance.

Dispatch: Okay hold on, let me get an ambulance started okay?

Caller: Thank you.

Dispatch: Are you with him now?

Caller: Yes, he is breathing and hugging his dad.

Police said the child was released to his father in good condition.

