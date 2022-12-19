'He was just a baby' | Mother, father left planning funeral for 16-year-old shot, killed in Atlanta

Justin Powell was one of five children hurt in the gunfire. A 14-year-old boy also died in the shooting.

ATLANTA — Families are grieving after a shooting over the weekend claimed the lives of two metro Atlanta teens. Parents of one of the teenage boys say the devastation this close to the holidays is unfathomable.

“My baby wasn’t like that, he wasn’t like that, my baby wasn’t like that,” Natosha Hinton, the mother of Justin Powell, said between tears. “I can’t live without him, my baby."

Justin was shot and killed Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments in southwest Atlanta. He was 16 years old.

“Who does stuff like that to a baby? What the in the world - he’s a baby, he’s not from the streets, he got a mother and a father both who are active and in his life,” said Erik Hinton, the teen's father.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Justin is one of five children shot at the apartment complex on Continental Colony Parkway SW. Police said Justin and 14-year-old Malik Grover died at the scene. Two 15-year-olds and an 11-year-old were also hit and had to be taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting began over a social media dispute.

“He was not out there robbing and killing or none of that, he was just a baby," Erik said. "If it was some talk on social media, it’s just talk."

As the holidays approach, the Hintons are only left with memories of their son.

“He’s not (confrontational) at all, he’s just sweet,” said Natosha.

“He was fun. He was just a funny, normal kid, he play video games, watch TV, has a girlfriend,” added Erik.