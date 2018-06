DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Interstate 285 going northbound near East Ponce Street.

GDOT is reporting one entrapment and all lanes are being held at this time.

According to GDOT, it will take over two hours to travel from I-20 to Spaghetti Junction.

If drivers are coming from the southside, take the downtown connector but for now, expect some major delays.

