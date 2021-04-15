Large gas line rupture in Milton

Aerial video showed gas spewing out of the ruptured line.

MILTON, Ga. — Cherokee County Emergency Management is reporting that a large gas line has ruptured in Milton.

The agency wrote on Facebook:

"A large natural gas line has been ruptured on Clarity Road and the smell of gas may be evident in the areas around Hickory Flat. Crews are on the scene working to repair the leak."

There was no immediate word on when the rupture might be repaired. The agency did not say if any homes had to be evacuated.