Man reported struck by lightning 'possibly twice' in Habersham County

The man was conscious and alert when crews responded and transported him to a hospital.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man was reported struck by lightning "possibly twice" on Thursday, Habersham County said in a release.

The county said that its E-911 service received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. about "an individual who reportedly had been struck by lightning, possibly twice." The call came in roughly an hour after a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for the county as storms passed through.

First responders arrived to the scene at Homer Stephens Road and Sandpoint Drive outside of Cornelia, the county said, and found him "conscious and alert." He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

There was no further update on his condition as of Friday.