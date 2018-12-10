LILBURN, Ga. -- Fire crews are working to knock down the flames of a residential fire in Lilburn Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of Camp Creek Road and was described as "heavily-involved" by a Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesperson. No injuries are reported, but crews are still in the process of extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Fire destroys home in Gwinnett County
