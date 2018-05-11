ST. LOUIS — Lowe's is closing 20 of its stores due to underperformance, the corporation announced early Monday morning.
The company said the move is a part of its ongoing strategic reassessment. They plan on focusing on its mosts profitable stores
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.
None of the locations expected to close are in Georgia.
Lowe's added that, despite the closures, associates currently employed at those locations will be transitioned to "similar roles" at nearby stores, if available.
In addition to the 20 U.S. closures, Lowe's also will close 31 Canadian stores.
Lowe’s expects to close the impacted stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019).
Below is a list of U.S. stores that will close:
Alabama
Lowe’s of Graysville, AL (Store #3039)
1100 Bankhead Hwy SW
Graysville, AL 35073
California
Lowe’s of Aliso Viejo, CA (Store #1900)
26501 Aliso Creek Rd
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Lowe’s of Irvine, CA (Store #769)
13300 Jamboree Rd
Irvine, CA 92602
Lowe’s of South San Francisco, CA (Store #2452)
720 Dubuque Ave
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Lowe’s of Central San Jose, CA (Store 2842)
750 Newhall Dr
San Jose, CA 95110
Connecticut
Lowe’s of Orange, CT (Store #621)
48 Boston Post Rd
Orange, CT 06477
Illinois
Lowe’s of Granite City, IL (Store #3028)
1333 Schaefer Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Lowe’s of Gurnee, IL (Store #1829)
7735 Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Indiana
Lowe’s of Portage, IN (Store #1778)
6221 US Hwy 6
Portage, IN 46368
Louisiana
Lowe’s of E. New Orleans, LA (Store #2690)
5770 Read Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70127
Massachusetts
Lowe’s of Quincy, MA (Store #2267)
599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy
Quincy, MA 02169
Michigan
Lowe’s of Burton, MI (Store #761)
4274 E Court St
Burton, MI 48509
Lowe’s of Flint, MI (Store #669)
2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd
Flint, MI 48532
Minnesota
Lowe’s of Mankato, MN (Store #2855)
2015 Bassett Dr
Mankato, MN 56001
Missouri
Lowe’s of Bridgeton, MO (Store #2299)
11974 Paul Mayer Ave
Bridgeton, MO 63044
Lowe’s of Florissant, MO (Store #748)
3180 N Hwy 67
Florissant, MO 63033
New York
Lowe’s of Manhattan – Upper West Side (Store #3292)
2008 Broadway
New York, NY 10023
Lowe’s of Manhattan – Chelsea (Store #3293)
635-641 6th Ave
New York, NY 10011
Pennsylvania
Lowe’s of Shippensburg, PA (Store #2816)
250 South Conestoga Dr
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Texas
Lowe’s of Irving, TX (Store #1811)
3500 W Airport Fwy
Irving, TX 75062