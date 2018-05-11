ST. LOUIS — Lowe's is closing 20 of its stores due to underperformance, the corporation announced early Monday morning.

The company said the move is a part of its ongoing strategic reassessment. They plan on focusing on its mosts profitable stores

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.

None of the locations expected to close are in Georgia.

Lowe's added that, despite the closures, associates currently employed at those locations will be transitioned to "similar roles" at nearby stores, if available.

In addition to the 20 U.S. closures, Lowe's also will close 31 Canadian stores.

Lowe’s expects to close the impacted stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019).

Below is a list of U.S. stores that will close:

Alabama

Lowe’s of Graysville, AL (Store #3039)

1100 Bankhead Hwy SW

Graysville, AL 35073

California

Lowe’s of Aliso Viejo, CA (Store #1900)

26501 Aliso Creek Rd

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Lowe’s of Irvine, CA (Store #769)

13300 Jamboree Rd

Irvine, CA 92602

Lowe’s of South San Francisco, CA (Store #2452)

720 Dubuque Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Lowe’s of Central San Jose, CA (Store 2842)

750 Newhall Dr

San Jose, CA 95110

Connecticut

Lowe’s of Orange, CT (Store #621)

48 Boston Post Rd

Orange, CT 06477

Illinois

Lowe’s of Granite City, IL (Store #3028)

1333 Schaefer Rd

Granite City, IL 62040

Lowe’s of Gurnee, IL (Store #1829)

7735 Grand Ave

Gurnee, IL 60031

Indiana

Lowe’s of Portage, IN (Store #1778)

6221 US Hwy 6

Portage, IN 46368

Louisiana

Lowe’s of E. New Orleans, LA (Store #2690)

5770 Read Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70127

Massachusetts

Lowe’s of Quincy, MA (Store #2267)

599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy

Quincy, MA 02169

Michigan

Lowe’s of Burton, MI (Store #761)

4274 E Court St

Burton, MI 48509

Lowe’s of Flint, MI (Store #669)

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd

Flint, MI 48532

Minnesota

Lowe’s of Mankato, MN (Store #2855)

2015 Bassett Dr

Mankato, MN 56001

Missouri

Lowe’s of Bridgeton, MO (Store #2299)

11974 Paul Mayer Ave

Bridgeton, MO 63044

Lowe’s of Florissant, MO (Store #748)

3180 N Hwy 67

Florissant, MO 63033

New York

Lowe’s of Manhattan – Upper West Side (Store #3292)

2008 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Lowe’s of Manhattan – Chelsea (Store #3293)

635-641 6th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Pennsylvania

Lowe’s of Shippensburg, PA (Store #2816)

250 South Conestoga Dr

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Texas

Lowe’s of Irving, TX (Store #1811)

3500 W Airport Fwy

Irving, TX 75062

