Macon makes New York Times 'Best Places to Go in 2023' list

MACON, Ga. — Macon has been a popular destination site in recent times, featuring on Frommer’s “Best Places to Go in 2023," Conde Nast's "23 Best Places to Go in the US in 2023" which aired on CBS Mornings, and Bloomberg's “Where to Go in 2023."

Now, it has landed on the list of “52 Places to Go in 2023!” by the New York Times.

"All of these initial articles have helped Macon reach an audience of over 3 million potential visitors nationwide,” said Gary Wheat, President & CEO of Visit Macon. “We expect this latest inclusion with the New York Times to grow this number exponentially!”

Macon is number 43 on the list, and is one of only 12 US destinations included in the list.

This is also not the first time Macon has made it into the New York Times. A profile piece was done on Macon earlier in 2023 on Zelma Redding and the Otis Redding Foundation.

Visit Macon continues to promote Macon, and they work with local vendors and businesses to increase tourist traffic and recognition.

“This city has so much story to tell, which you can quickly learn sitting at any local restaurant or venue,” says Visit Macon’s new Director of Marketing, Marisa Rodgers. “We are working so hard to put these stories into self-guided app tours. Beginning with a January release of the Macon Music Trail and a February release of Macon’s Black Heritage Trail, we want visitors to be able to discover all of these fascinating reasons that make Macon so special easily and accessible.”

“Having national publications like The NY Times feature Macon is an exciting way to see our reach expand to travelers globally!" she continued.