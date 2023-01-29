APD finds man suffering from gunshot wound on Downtown Connector after traffic stop, later dies

The man had been previously shot off Conley Road in southeast Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers who pulled a car over on the Downtown Connector Saturday found a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries on the interstate.

At 3:45 p.m., APD said they performed a traffic stop on a car who was driving on the shoulder of the northbound I-75/85 lanes. An officer noticed right away that the driver was trying to rush the man to Grady Hospital.

Police said the man died from his injuries inside the car on the interstate.

After investigating further, APD said that the shooting happened previously at 807 Conley Rd. in southeast Atlanta.

It is not yet known why the man was shot or if there is a suspect in custody.