PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett said they were dispatched to a "person shot" call at an apartment in Peachtree Corners.

When they arrived to the apartment on Ashley Lakes Drive around noon, they found a man dead inside one of the apartments of the 700 building, Gwinnett Police said.

Investigators are on the scene and are securing a search warrant so they can go inside and process the scene, they said. At this time, they believe the victim was familiar with the suspect.

At around 2 p.m., police said the District Attorney’s Office arrived and the Crime Scene Unit "is on their way."

