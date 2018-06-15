JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County Police is asking for the public's help with locating a man who went missing on Thursday.

60-year-old Wayne Inabinet was last seen at 2:40 p.m. leaving the personal care home where he lives at 33 Nina Court, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Inabinet suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder, according to police.

Inabinet takes regular walks around the neighborhood and normally returns each day by 6:30 p.m. but when he did not return on Thursday, his caretakers got worried and called police.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has gray and white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen waring a green and white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If anyone has information on Inabinet's whereabouts, they are asked to called Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or call 911.

© 2018 WXIA