Georgia firefighters rescue dog trapped in car engine

The dog became stuck after he crawled into the engine. Luckily, firefighters were able to help the driver and the small pup.

MARIETTA, Ga. — This week, firefighters in Marietta received an unexpected call for help after a dog became trapped in a car engine.

Crews were called by the owner of the car, who said he came upon the dog while driving. The dog was standing in the middle of the road and when the man stopped, he ran under the car, officials said.

The man told firefighters he tried to get the dog out from under the car, but the pup climbed into the engine.

Firefighters said the dog managed to get pinned between the engine air box and the firewall. Crews had to remove several pieces of the car before they were finally able to reach the dog.