Student arrested after being found with loaded gun at Marietta High, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old student at Marietta High School was arrested by school resource officers after being found with a loaded handgun in his backpack Thursday morning, according to the Marietta Police Department.
Marietta Police said around 9:30 a.m. administrators at the high school were notified by another student that his classmate had a handgun.
"Administrators acted swiftly and notified the SROs. The student was taken into custody inside a classroom without incident," Marietta Police said in a release.
Authorities said the student was found with a loaded Glock 19 handgun. He was booked into the Youth Detention Center and faces two felony charges: possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Marietta High School Principal Marvin Crumbs sent a letter to students' families following the incident.
"At the directive of MPD and me, the school was placed on a 'hold' to prevent the upcoming class change. The student in question was immediately detained by MPD and, upon search of a backpack, a loaded gun was discovered," the principal wrote in the letter.
Crumbs also acknowledged the student who reported seeing the gun, saying when you see something, say something.
"All worked quickly and collaboratively to address this situation," Crumbs said. "I commit to you that we will continue to make safety our highest priority. Every day we work collaboratively with MPD to make sure that we have the appropriate safety measures for all our MCS schools — we will continue this partnership for the safety of our staff and students."