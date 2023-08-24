Student arrested after being found with loaded gun at Marietta High, police say

"Administrators acted swiftly and notified the SROs. The student was taken into custody inside a classroom without incident," Marietta Police said in a release.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old student at Marietta High School was arrested by school resource officers after being found with a loaded handgun in his backpack Thursday morning, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Marietta Police said around 9:30 a.m. administrators at the high school were notified by another student that his classmate had a handgun.

"Administrators acted swiftly and notified the SROs. The student was taken into custody inside a classroom without incident," Marietta Police said in a release.

Authorities said the student was found with a loaded Glock 19 handgun. He was booked into the Youth Detention Center and faces two felony charges: possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Marietta High School Principal Marvin Crumbs sent a letter to students' families following the incident.

"At the directive of MPD and me, the school was placed on a 'hold' to prevent the upcoming class change. The student in question was immediately detained by MPD and, upon search of a backpack, a loaded gun was discovered," the principal wrote in the letter.

Crumbs also acknowledged the student who reported seeing the gun, saying when you see something, say something.