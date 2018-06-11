MARIETTA, Ga. -- A 14-year-old is arrested for allegedly making threats on social media against Marietta Middle School.

Marietta Police said the teen was taken to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center Monday afternoon. Police said there were threats made about "shooting up the school" posted to social media.

The principal, Dr. Dayton Hibbs, notified the Marietta PD School Resource Officer about the posts, according to officers. Police were able to identify the suspect thanks to the cooperation of parents, students and faculty.

The teen, who has previous ties the school, is charged with terroristic threats. He is not a student within the Marietta City School district.

“I continue to be thankful for the ongoing partnership and collaboration with the MPD. This should be a reminder to all students that they are responsible for their digital footprint and threats of violence within our schools will not be tolerated," said MCS Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera.

© 2018 WXIA