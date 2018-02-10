MARIETTA, Ga. -- A son who initially told police he found his father shot dead in the basement of a Marietta home is now being booked for his murder.

According to Marietta Police Department spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy, 24-year-old Daniel Walden Attaway was arrested just days after he called police to report the crime. McPhilamy said he will now be booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime - all felonies.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 500 block of Hardage Farm Drive around 4:30 p.m. after they received a call from Daniel Attaway that his father had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Douglas Wayne Attaway already deceased. McPhilamy said that the investigation led to "sufficient evidence" to file the charges against the victim's son.

