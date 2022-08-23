MARTA gets $19.3 million grant for electric buses

MARTA will receive $19.3 million to buy battery electric buses and charging equipment to replace older compressed natural gas buses.

ATLANTA — MARTA and two other Georgia transit agencies will receive $31 million in grants for electric buses and equipment, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced on August 16.

MARTA will receive $19.3 million to buy battery electric buses and charging equipment to replace older compressed natural gas buses.

The grant is meant to improve air quality in the Atlanta area and support the transit workforce by supporting a 2-year apprenticeship program and collaborations with local technical colleges.

"With today's awards, we're helping communities across America – in cities, suburbs, and rural areas alike – purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emission," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this announcement means more good jobs for people across the country, cleaner air in our communities, and more affordable and reliable options to help people get to where they need to go."

Augusta Richmond County will receive $6.3 million and the Chatham Area Transit Authority will receive $5.5 million for electric buses and equipment.

FTA's Low or No Emission grant program will provide $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies, territories and states across the country to invest in bus fleets and facilities.