Former Atlanta City Council president, retired Fulton County judge Marvin Arrington, Sr. dies

He died on Wednesday at 82, his family said in a statement.

ATLANTA — Marvin Arrington Sr., a retired Fulton County Superior Court judge and former Atlanta City Council president, has passed away, according to his family. He was 82 years old.

His family said he died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Arrington lived his life in service to others, according to his family. Back in 1969, Arrington was elected to the city council, which was called the Atlanta Board of Aldermen at the time. He served as the president for 17 years.

In 2019, the city council chamber was renamed after him due to his long-living legacy connected to the heart of metro Atlanta.

"Even in this time of mourning, we are grateful for his loving dedication as a committed father and grandfather, and for his example of a lifetime of service," family said in their statement.

Arrington graduated from Emory University Law School and Clark Atlanta University.

He was the youngest Black person to be be elected into Atlanta's city council, according to an archived version of his Fulton County Judge profile. Under his work as the city council president, he introduced legislation to tackle segregation around the metro, contributed a resolution that supported elevating women to high-ranking positions and more, the bio added.

Over the years, he received awards and recognition for his impact on Atlanta.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta has "lost a lion" with the loss of Arrington.

"I cannot, at this moment, think of a single person who loved Atlanta more than he loved us, and we will always be grateful that he indeed ‘wouldn’t stay in his place,’" Dickens said.

"If it is true that love ought to look like something, then Judge Arrington’s love of Atlanta came in the form of working hard to see his hometown grow into its greatness and pushing us to be better, to do better. Yet, he never asked more of us than he was willing to give," Dickens added.

Details about funeral arrangements will be announced as they are finalized, family said.

11Alive most recently discussed Arrington's legacy during Black History Month, when a documentary about his life and work was released. You can watch 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim's full conversation with Arrington's son and the filmmaker below.