GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Two sinkholes opened up in a parking lot along Venture Drive.

The parking lot is private property and are related to private pipes which are not draining properly according to Joe Sorenson, Communications Director with Gwinnett County.

The Department of Water Resources, the Department of Transportation, and County Police are actively assessing and monitoring the situation with hopes it will be reopened to the public as soon as possible.

No estimated time has been given for when repairs will be completed.

