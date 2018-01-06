ATLANTA — A memorial service was held for Special Agent in Charge David J. LeValley at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office announced the death of their Special Agent in Charge because of complications from being exposed to contaminants during his time serving during the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy.

RELATED | FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge dies after complications from service in 9/11

SAC David J. LeValley served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division since November 2016 and he previously served as the SAC of Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office.

LeValley joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division where he served his country following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

He spent several weeks being exposed to many contaminants, according to the press release from the Atlanta Field Office, and his death is a direct result of this.

"Mr. LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division and the Atlanta community. We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice."

His son, Justin LeValley, made a Facebook post about his father Saturday, saying he died surrounded by family and friends.

The FBI has since announced a memorial service for LeValley.

Officials say a viewing will be held Thursday, May 31 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church on Crossville Road in Roswell.

A memorial service will be held the following day, June 1, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church off Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek.

LeValley will be escorted by a Caisson Unit led bu the Georgia State Patrol from Newtown Park in Johns Creek to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. He will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.

PHOTOS | Memorial held for Atlanta FBI agent

PHOTOS | Memorial held for Atlanta FBI agent

© 2018 WXIA